A warming trend begins Monday.. scattered showers and storms return this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will move into the ArkLaTex later today, and it could bring a few showers and thunderstorms in the upcoming days.

Monday morning starting with the usual chill, as temperatures at sunrise will be in the 30s and 40s, with likely frost north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma. After the chilly morning highs will be back above normal in the low to mid-60s.

Expect clouds to increase today leaving us mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly south of I-20. We will see a better push of rain tonight and tomorrow across the region.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The Storm Prediction Center is showing the potential for a few storms to bring large hail mainly southeast of Shreveport/Bossier. The overall severe weather threat is low and will stay that way throughout the week.

We will see the chance of rain and storms increase tonight and tomorrow as the front pushes further north. It will be warmer Tuesday as highs will be in the low to mid-70s in many areas.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on and off for much of the week. We aren’t expecting any significant threats for severe weather or heavy rain. Rainfall accumulations will be in the 1 to 2-inch range in some areas through early next weekend, with overnight lows above freezing, and highs remaining in the 60s and 70s through Friday. The weekend will be cooler.

Rainfall accumulations through Saturday afternoon

Monday

62° / 57°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 62° 57°

Tuesday

66° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 66° 64°

Wednesday

73° / 57°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 73° 57°

Thursday

60° / 54°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 60° 54°

Friday

72° / 57°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 72° 57°

Saturday

64° / 39°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 64° 39°

Sunday

56° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 56° 38°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
59°

58°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

58°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

59°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

59°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
59°

59°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
59°

58°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
58°

59°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
59°

59°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
59°

59°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
59°

