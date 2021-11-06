A warming trend begins Sunday, cold front late in the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday brought us another day of sunny and cool weather with highs in the low to mid-60s, Sunday is looking fantastic as highs will be in the low 70s, with even warmer temperatures on the horizon for a few days next week.

If you have any outdoor plans Saturday evening into Saturday night take a jacket as temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset, and into the 40s by 10 p.m. Skies will remain clear, with some patchy fog possible late tonight through sunrise Sunday. Lows will eventually fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to sleep tonight. Sunrise on Sunday will be around 6:30 a.m., with the sun setting earlier at around 5:20 p.m.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

Sunday will be a gorgeous weather day. We will start out chilly but a returning south breeze and sunshine will help push highs to near 70 degrees in all areas. These ‘room temperature’ readings will make for some enjoyable outdoor weather for much of the day with mostly sunny skies. With the time change, these highs will occur around 2-3 p.m.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The cool mornings will continue, but warmer afternoons are on tap for next week. The sun and south breeze will continue to warm our temperatures going into Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will keep us in the mid-70s Tuesday before our next cold front approaches Wednesday night into Thursday.

The front may bring a few late-night showers and isolated storms to the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday night. We may not see much Gulf moisture return ahead of the front, but there should be enough fuel for the front to bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms during the day Thursday. Right now the threat of severe weather looks very low.

We will quickly clear out Thursday night with cooler air returning behind the front. High temperatures will dip back into the 60s next Friday and Saturday.