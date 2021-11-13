A warming trend begins Sunday, continues into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a chilly Saturday, but we will end the weekend on a warmer note with highs returning to near 70 degrees in all areas Sunday. This warming trend will continue next week with a few days near 80 degrees before a late-week cold front brings the next round of Fall air.

We will not have any freeze warnings Saturday night, but lows will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. Winds will turn to the south overnight which may bring some areas of patchy fog early Sunday morning.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

A weak cold front will move through midday Sunday, but instead of bringing any cool air this front will keep our winds out of the west cutting off any cold air, and reinforcing the sunny weather. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, a near-perfect end to the weekend, with the only complaint being a sometimes breezy west wind slightly above 10 miles per hour.

Sunday forecast high temperatures

A south breeze will start to push warmer Gulf air into the ArkLaTex Monday, and this pattern will continue through midweek. Expect highs to jump a few degrees each day as we will be in the mid-70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. While this is unseasonably warm, these warm patterns don’t stick around too long this time of the year. Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A narrow band of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will accompany this front through the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning. The ingredients for severe weather look to be very low at this point, but we will continue to keep you updated.

Rainfall accumulations also look very low, likely less than a quarter-inch in most areas which won’t help with ongoing moderate to severe drought conditions we are seeing across much of the Four States region.

Current drought update

Cooler air will drop in behind this front Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and Friday highs in the 60s as well.

An early look into next weekend is showing a front approaching late Saturday which could bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms by next Sunday.