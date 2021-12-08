A warming trend begins today, severe storms possible late Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After two days of chilly weather so far this week we will begin a warming trend Wednesday. The warm air will build through Friday ahead of our next cold front, which could bring a few severe storms to the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

The early morning temperatures will be very cold again this morning as all areas will either be in the 30s or 40s at sunrise. Following a few morning clouds, we will see skies clear through the day leaving us mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. The increase in sunshine will push high temperatures into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon which is about 5 degrees above average for the date.

There is some rain south of the ArkLaTex this morning that will impact central Louisiana, but we will be dry today. A warm front moving across the region tomorrow will bring highs in the 70s and the possibility of a spotty rain shower or two but most of the rain will hold off until at least Friday afternoon.

Friday will be an interesting weather day for sure. High temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees during the afternoon and we will feel the humidity roll in ahead of the front. The warm temperatures and high humidity will prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm development as the cold front approaches Friday afternoon/evening.

The front will bring the cold air and wind shear necessary for strong to severe storms to develop late Friday afternoon into Friday evening with the storms moving through the ArkLaTex through late Friday night.

Given the ingredients available for storms a few instances of large hail and high wind will be possible, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The threat will be highest across Arkansas and Louisiana where the Storm Prediction Center currently has a ‘slight risk’ outlook for severe weather which means scattered severe storms will be possible. A marginal risk extends further west into Oklahoma and Texas where severe weather looks less likely but can’t be ruled out. Rainfall accumulations will average around half an inch, with slightly higher amounts east of I-49.

The good news is that this front will move through quickly leaving us with dry weather for the weekend, but it will be a cool weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The weather is looking comfortable for much of next week as we’ll have highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week. The early week pattern will be dry, but a few showers and storms may return by late in the week.