A warming trend leads to our next chance for rain Thursday night

Posted: / Updated:

Look for the warming trend to continue through Thursday. Rain possible Thursday night but I wouldn’t expect much. The weekend looks mainly dry and pleasant for this time of year.

Tuesday was a mostly sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Look for the warming trend to continue for a few more days despite the return of some clouds. We will see another rather cold night on Tuesday night although it will not be as cold as last night. Expect a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will begin with some sunshine and will likely end with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Despite the clouds, it will continue to get warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our next disturbance will then approach from the west and will push a cold front through the region Thursday night and Friday morning. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night with lows falling into the low to middle 40s. Thursday will see plenty of clouds with some sunshine mixed in. Look for a breezy south wind to warm temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Most of any rain with this disturbance will likely fall during Thursday night and should be fairly light. We will then close the workweek Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for a leftover shower. Highs Friday behind this week front will be cooler but still above normal as we top out in the low to middle 60s.

Yet another warming trend will set up this weekend with mainly dry conditions under a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will be cool Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60. Highs Sunday will likely return to the upper 60s to low 70s.

A second cold front will move through the area Monday night and will bring lots of clouds and another show at some rather light rain. We’ll cool down behind this front with highs dipping into the 50s and lows eventually returning to the 30s by the middle of next week. Check back this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on the weather this week and next in my latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

Tuesday

66° / 39°
Clear
Clear 10% 66° 39°

Wednesday

68° / 45°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 68° 45°

Thursday

72° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 72° 57°

Friday

65° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 65° 47°

Saturday

62° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 48°

Sunday

71° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 61°

Monday

74° / 50°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 50°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
10%
40°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

