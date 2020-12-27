A weak cold front to arrive tonight; thunderstorms on the increase midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nice, warm, and breezy Sunday is ongoing. A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect through 4 PM. Tonight, a weak cold front will move into the region. The front will stall somewhere south of Interstate 20. The cold front will squeeze out a few showers for Monday. Highs will range from the 50s to the north and 60s south of Interstate 20.

Highs for Monday

The stalled cold front will drift back to the north as a warm front for Tuesday. Winds will become breezy for Wednesday and Tuesday. Highs will remain above average into the 60s and 70s. The next best rain chance will come Wednesday and Thursday. A strong upper-level system will move into Deep South Texas. The system will push a line of potentially strong storms into the region. Along with the threat of some strong storms, thunderstorms will be capable of producing some heavy rainfall too. Through the end of the week, many of us could see between 3-5 inches of rain. Heavier totals will be possible.

Rainfall totals for the upcoming work week

By Thursday, the forecast could become very interesting! It is possible we could see some wintry precipitation. At this moment in time, it is unclear what form will fall but all modes are possible. However, the exact location of the colder air and moisture remains unsure for a changeover remains unclear. Models are indicating a changeover could occur for the northern and western portions of the ArkLaTex. Drier and cooler weather will return for the weekend. Highs will be back into the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

The next seven days