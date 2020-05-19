A weak front could produce a few storms Tuesday night into Wednesday..one or two could be strong

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the next few days with a few strong storms possible. Rain will likely become more widespread just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The rainy pattern could stick around through most of next week.

Tuesday was another warm day around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We continue to watch a weak boundary that could serve as the trigger for a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that one or two could become strong to severe with wind and hail as the biggest concerns. As of right now, it appears that any rain that develops will be most concentrated over Northwest Louisiana and Deep East Texas. The rain focus may shift a little to the north and west Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will likely see some leftover showers and thunderstorms Wednesday especially over the southeast half of the area. Thanks to more clouds Wednesday, temperatures will not be quite as warm. Look for lows Wednesday morning in the low to middle 60s. We’ll see daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain will likely be harder to find for Thursday and Friday. Thanks to more sunshine mixing in with the clouds, temperatures will warm up once again. Look for lows Thursday and Friday in the mid-60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will likely return to the mid to upper 80s. A few low 90s will be possible Friday.

An upper-level disturbance will dig into the southwestern part of the country this weekend. This will create more of a southwesterly upper-level flow over our area resulting in an increased chance for some scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. That rain threat will continue to increase for the first half of next week. The upper-level system is forecast to stall over Texas possibly through most of next week. This will keep the chance of rain in our forecast. Rainfall totals will likely stay below an inch through the weekend at most locations. One to two inches will be possible next week.

Look for highs this weekend to stay close to normal in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thanks to more clouds next week, daytime highs will be a little below normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

–Todd Warren