A weak front could trigger a few showers Thursday night & Friday; a second front could bring light rain Saturday night

A weak front could squeeze out a little rain Thursday night and Friday for part of the area. A second front could bring a little rain Saturday and Saturday night. Dry weather settles back into our area next week.

Thursday was another pleasant day with lots of sunshine over most of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were once again above normal with afternoon readings in the 70s. A weak cold front will swing into the area Thursday night. This front will bring clouds to all of the area. It could also produce a few scattered showers mainly for the NE TX, SW AR, and SE OK. The front will drift back to the north during the day Friday. We will begin Friday with a cloudy sky. Any rain over the northern part of the area will end. Clouds will also decrease Friday from south to north. Due to the clouds, temperatures Thursday night will not be as cool. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs Friday will range from the middle 60s north to the mid to upper 70s south where the sunshine returns sooner.

We will then wait on the arrival of a second front this weekend. Thanks to a breezy south wind that will transport some moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico, clouds will increase Friday night. Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower mainly over the northwestern half of the area. The front will sweep through the area Saturday night bringing a quick shot of rain that should quickly end late Saturday night or very early Sunday morning. Sunshine will then quickly return to the area behind the front Sunday. Look for highs this weekend to be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Next week will begin with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs Monday will mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see lows early next week in the upper 30s to lower 40s. As upper-level high pressure moves across the southern half of the country next week, we will see a warming trend. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s by next weekend. Lows will warm back into the 50s.

The longer-range weather picture shows that our next chance for rain will likely hold off until the end of next weekend. We could also see a second disturbance bring a chance for rain by the middle of Thanksgiving week.

We have seen a much drier weather pattern in the ArkLaTex during the past couple of months. Drought conditions are beginning to develop over the western half of the area. Click here for more details on the developing drought and the latest on ArkLaTex rainfall.

–Todd Warren