A weak front to bring a little rain Sunday; two more disturbances bring heavier rain next week

A cold front will bring some light rain to the ArkLaTex Sunday into Sunday night.   Some thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night and again Friday and Friday night.  Temperatures stay above normal through most of next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy day with some afternoon sunshine working to warm temperatures back to the 70s.  We will see much of the same to start the weekend Saturday.  Look for the low clouds to once again increase over the area Friday night.  We will likely begin Saturday with a cloudy sky.  Sunshine will then mix in with the clouds Saturday afternoon with highs returning to the low to middle 70s.

A weak cold front will move into the area Sunday and will bring a chance for some showers.  Models are in good agreement that the rainfall from this frontal passage will be rather light.  Temperatures will briefly cool Monday behind the front as daytime highs retreat to the low to middle 60s.  

A stronger disturbance will roll into the area late Tuesday and Tuesday night. This system will likely bring some heavier rain with some thunderstorms possible.  Instability is looking rather limited at this time.  Consequently, any severe weather threat will be rather isolated in nature.  We likely won’t see much of a temperature change behind this second system.  Highs will climb into the low to middle 70s ahead of the system Tuesday.  Behind the system, we will likely see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the rest of next week.

A third disturbance will also bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms next Friday, Friday night, into Saturday.  While it is a bit early to get a handle on the extent of any severe weather threat, we should have enough instability to provide at least an isolated chance for a severe storm or two especially to the west of the ArkLaTex.  If you add up all of the rain from these three systems, models indicate that we could see rainfall totals from now through next Saturday of around an inch.

Cooler air will settle into the area to close Thanksgiving weekend.  Highs will retreat to the upper 50s to lower 60s next Sunday.  Lows will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s.  

Have a great weekend!!!

–Todd Warren

