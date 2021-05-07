A windy and warm Saturday leads up to strong to severe storms Sunday

The weekend will begin with some sunshine, windy and warmer temperatures. It will end with strong to severe storms Sunday. The threat of rain will continue into Wednesday. Drier weather returns Thursday and could stick around through next weekend.

Friday was a mostly sunny and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again began in the 50s and have warmed into the low to middle 80s. Thanks to an increase in the south wind, temperatures Saturday morning will likely not be as cool. We will see lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will soar Saturday afternoon as sunshine will combine with a gusty south wind to warm us into the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see more clouds mixing in with the sunshine during the day Saturday. The clouds will probably be most numerous during the morning. Low clouds will return Saturday night. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night mainly over the NW half of the area. Thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon Sunday as they begin to develop near Interstate 30 and then head south. They will likely continue through most of Sunday night as they begin to weaken. We will continue to see a good chance for scattered showers with some thunder Monday night and Tuesday. The rain will gradually end from north to south Wednesday.

Severe weather will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk over all of the area. That risk will probably be highest near and south of Interstate 30. All severe weather risks will be on the table with damaging wind coming in as the biggest threat. A few tornadoes are also possible.

Futurecast shows that we could see some impressive rainfall totals from now through Tuesday with totals of over three inches possible in spots. Thankfully, we will see the rain end Wednesday and we will then begin what could be several days of dry weather. It is quite possible that we could see sunshine in the forecast from Thursday through next weekend. Temperatures in the week ahead will begin in the 80s this weekend. We will fall into the 70s behind Sunday’s cold front. More normal temperature in the 80s should return by the end of the week. Lows in the week ahead will mainly be in the 60s.

Below is a continuously updated loop of current and forecast weather conditions. Check back here Friday evening for a live update on what to expect this weekend.

–Todd Warren