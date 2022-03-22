Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday mixed in with some clouds and a gusty westerly wind. This will begin a solid week of dry weather. After below-normal temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, some of the warmer air of the year settles in by the beginning of next week.

Cooler temperatures for a few days: Now that the rain has finally left the ArkLaTex, we will see some cooler temperatures settle into the area for the next few days. Look for a chilly start to your Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 40s. We will see daytime highs that will be five to ten degrees below normal in the low to middle 60s. Thanks to a clearer sky Wednesday night will be even cooler. Thursday morning temperatures will begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs Thursday will be slightly warmer as we climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. What’s left of the clouds will move out for good Wednesday night and we will begin a streak of mainly sunny days that will continue through the weekend.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Warmest air of the year? The warming trend that begins Thursday will accelerate Friday and this weekend. Look for daytime highs to warm into the lower 80s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay rather chilly in the 40s. It is possible that we could see daytime highs in the middle 80s by Monday and Tuesday of next week. So far the warmest temperature recorded in Shreveport this year was 87 degrees back on March 6th. It is doubtful that we will get that warm, but we will be in the neighborhood.

Our next rain threat: As I mentioned earlier, we will probably see a solid week of dry weather as our next chance of rain will probably not arrive until next Wednesday. Long-range models are not yet in total agreement on the extent of the strength of this disturbance, but the majority show that we will likely have some thunderstorms with severe weather possible. Rainfall totals will likely not be as heavy as our current disturbance, but it is possible that much of the area could receive another inch of rain. We likely won’t cool down too much in the wake of this disturbance as the ten-day period will likely end with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Enjoy!