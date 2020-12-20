                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Above-average temperatures expected for the first day of winter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Sunday’s foggy start, we are looking at lots of sunshine all across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are very pleasant in the 50s and 60s. Tonight, we can expect more fog to develop in spots. It is possible to see some dense fog with lingering moisture in place. Lows will bottom out into the 30s.

The first day of winter officially arrives at 4:02 AM in the Northern Hemisphere. Monday will be the shortest day of sunlight. Monday is expected to be very mild with temperatures in the 60s. An upper ridge will keep temperatures in the 60s for the first half of the workweek. A significant trough of low pressure will move into range for Wednesday. It looks like not everyone in the ArkLaTex will see rain. Models continue to show the strong cold front developing rain in our region. The rain will push to the east Wednesday evening. Behind the front, we will see a very chilly Christmas Eve.

Highs for Monday

Christmas Day is looking nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. The forecast becomes very uncertain for the weekend. Models show a disturbance moving in for Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures will be trending warmer again heading towards the weekend.

The next seven days

