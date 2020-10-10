Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Above-average temperatures for Sunday; forecast remains dry through next week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a stormy and windy Friday night, Delta has cleared the ArkLaTex. We are now left with sunshine and warm temperatures. As Delta moves more into the Mid-South, we will see the winds change to the southwest. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the 60s. Delta produced rainfall totals between 3-5 inches over Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes. For areas northwest of Shreveport, rainfall totals will very light.

Sunday will feel like a summer afternoon outside. With the southwest wind and dry conditions, temperatures will heat up quickly. Daytime highs will warm up into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. A cold front will arrive on Tuesday. With the lack of moisture, the cold front will move through as a dry front.

The overall forecast is looking pretty good for the next seven days. With a brief warmup for midweek, we will see another cold front slide-in for Friday. Behind Friday’s front, temperatures will cool off into the 70s. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. In the tropics, we are following a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development in five days.

Next seven days

