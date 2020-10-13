Above-average temperatures for Wednesday; fall-like conditions for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a cool evening in the ArkLaTex. With light winds and clear skies, temperatures will quickly drop down into the 40s and 50s. Light jackets will be needed it again for Wednesday morning. As high-pressure shift to the east, warmer temperatures are on the way for Wednesday. With the south wind, highs will warm into the middle and potentially upper 80s.

Lows for tonight
Our next weather maker will arrive for Thursday. A major cool down is on the way for the eastern half of the United States. Similar to Monday, the next cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with. Although, we will just see enough moisture to squeeze out some showers for Thursday evening and night. Rainfall totals will not be a whole lot. For Friday, daytime highs will drop into the lower and middle 60s.

The upcoming weekend is looking nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. After Saturday, the forecast becomes very murky. The GFS or American model drives another major cold front into the area for next week. The Euro shows no such thing and keeps temperatures warm in the 80s.

Saturday morning temperatures
The next seven days

