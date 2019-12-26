Above-average temperatures to continue with rain chances for the weekend

I hope everyone had a great holiday! Temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will return to the 70s for Thursday and Friday. If you plan to head to the Independence Bowl, the forecast is looking dry for kickoff. Tonight as temperatures cool to their dewpoints, some fog may develop after midnight into Thursday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A few rain showers will develop on Friday. Many of the ArkLaTex will not see much rain. However, the weather narrative will change going into Saturday. A cold front will enter the picture Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Severe weather isn’t expected. The rain will come to an end by Sunday morning. Through Sunday, rainfall totals will average an inch.

As we close 2019 and enter 2020, showers and possible thunderstorms will develop by next Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days

Wednesday

69° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 51°

Thursday

71° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 71° 55°

Friday

69° / 63°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 69° 63°

Saturday

72° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 72° 51°

Sunday

59° / 37°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 59° 37°

Monday

59° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 36°

Tuesday

59° / 43°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 59° 43°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

