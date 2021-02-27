Above-average temperatures to fuel some strong thunderstorms Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday afternoon has turned into a warm one for the southern ArkLaTex. As of this web article, temperatures are in the middle and upper 70s. The warm front is south of Interstate 30. Soon, we should the warm airmass take over tonight into Sunday morning. The same boundary will push back to the south as a cold front. The upper dynamics for Sunday are still to the west. Sunday highs will return to the middle and upper 70s. I will not be shocked if we see 80 degrees again!

With the spring-like temperatures in place, a recipe will be in place to produce some strong to severe storms. Similar to Thursday, the main concerns will be large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain! Starting Sunday late morning and afternoon, a line of showers and storms will make its march to the south. Monday morning will be rather wet for many of us. Rain chances will not leave us until Tuesday because the dynamics will move to the east of the area. Through Tuesday afternoon, the entire ArkLaTex can expect 2-4″ of rain with some higher totals possible.

Rainfall totals

The good news is we will get a dry day for Wednesday. However, the weather pattern remains very active, and more thunderstorms are on the way for the end of the week. Models are still unsure of the timing of the next feature. I think we will see rain and storms on Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will make its return for Saturday with lower humidity. For the next seven days, daytime highs will be sticking around in the 60s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days