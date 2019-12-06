Above-average temperatures will lead to a nice weekend

Friday evening will conclude with decreasing clouds in the ArkLaTex. After a warm and nice afternoon, temperatures will drop into the 40s for lows. Saturday, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Sunday.

Our next weather system will arrive on Monday and Tuesday. A strong arctic cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s. Monday will feel more like a spring afternoon with highs into the lower to middle 70s. The rain will start on Monday evening and conclude by Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

By the end of next week, model solutions diverge regarding the forecast on Friday. Temperatures will stay mild into the 50s. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

