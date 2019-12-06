Above-average temperatures will lead to a nice weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday evening will conclude with decreasing clouds in the ArkLaTex. After a warm and nice afternoon, temperatures will drop into the 40s for lows. Saturday, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Sunday.

Our next weather system will arrive on Monday and Tuesday. A strong arctic cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s. Monday will feel more like a spring afternoon with highs into the lower to middle 70s. The rain will start on Monday evening and conclude by Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

By the end of next week, model solutions diverge regarding the forecast on Friday. Temperatures will stay mild into the 50s. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 70° 48°

Saturday

61° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 61° 45°

Sunday

66° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 66° 61°

Monday

76° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 44°

Tuesday

48° / 33°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 48° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 58° 33°

Thursday

55° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 55° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories