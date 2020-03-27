Above-average warmth continues for Friday and rain returns for Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We are starting off the day with lots of warmth and humidity. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. As the sun rises, we will see temperatures soar into the middle and upper 80s. In Shreveport, the record high temperature for Friday is 89 degrees. We will see if we will tie or break the record. A stray shower may be possible across Southeast Oklahoma.

Saturday, rain and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase. The best chance of showers and storms will develop near and east of Interstate 49. The severe weather risk is low. However, a strong storm or two could produce some gusty winds and large hail. The rain will move out by Saturday night. Rainfall totals will average between a quarter and half an inch.

SPC Outlook for Saturday

Our next chance of rain will fall Monday into Tuesday morning. Some of the rain Monday night into Tuesday could be on the heavy side. The rain will shift eastward by Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine and lower humidity will make its return for Wednesday and Thursday.

The next seven days

Friday

89° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 89° 72°

Saturday

79° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 79° 53°

Sunday

75° / 59°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 75° 59°

Monday

64° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 64° 61°

Tuesday

68° / 51°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 68° 51°

Wednesday

72° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 72° 53°

Thursday

72° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 72° 54°

