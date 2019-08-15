Above normal heat to stick around for most of the week ahead

Look for the hot and mainly dry weather pattern to continue through the weekend. A slight chance for some rain returns for part of the area next week. Temperatures will likely stay slightly above normal.

Thursday was a quiet weather day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon temperatures have soared back to the mid to upper 90s. Expect the sunshine to stick around to close the workweek Friday. We will see a mostly clear sky Thursday night with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Under a mostly sunny sky Friday, daytime highs will flirt with triple-digits in spots with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s over much of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure that will be responsible for the slightly above normal temperatures will begin to shift back to the west this weekend and early next week. This will allow for very small modification in daytime highs as we will likely ease into the mid 90s. Overnight lows for the rest of the seven day period will likely stay in the low to mid 70s. We will also see a chance for the stray afternoon or early evening thunderstorm return to the ArkLaTex by the beginning of next week. Don’t get too excited about the rain. Most locations will stay totally dry in the week ahead. Those places that do get rain will likely less than 1/2″.

Rain potential for the next 7 days

I mentioned Wednesday evening during my live 830pm update that we will have to keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico during the last half of next week. For the past week, some long range models have been hinting that something could develop in the Gulf by the end of next week. As of right now, that remains a possibility. A tropical wave could come off of the Yucatan and move through the SW Gulf towards south Texas. Obviously, I’m talking about something that isn’t even close to developing yet. Just wanted to point out the slight possibility. Stay Tuned!

We have just passed what is on average our hottest part of the year. Look for average high/low that I post here every day to slowly begin to fall. The average high/low for today’s date: 95/72.

–Toidd Warren

