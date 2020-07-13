Above normal heat with high humidity to continue with little rain relief for the next week

The hot, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern continues through the next week. Heat index values will remain dangerously high with afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s.

Monday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures again soared into the low to middle 90s. We have seen some weakening showers and thundershowers over the northern part of the area. Don’t look for much relief anytime soon. The upper-level ridge will slowly move towards the east in the coming days with its center just north of the ArkLaTex. This will shut off any rain associated with thunderstorm complexes that develop in the Plains. It will also keep temperatures hot with high humidity. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely be in the 96-98 degree range over most of our area. This combined with dew points that will be in the low to middle 70s will create heat index values that will again approach 110 degrees in spots. Expect Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings to be extended. Lows Tuesday morning will once again be above normal in the mid to upper 70s.

The ridge may weaken just a little as we go through the week but likely won’t move very much. Consequently, we might see highs ease a degree or two as we go through the week. Overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s. I wouldn’t expect much of any rain anytime soon. We might have to wait until the middle of next week to see the chance for the afternoon storm return to our area.

There is not much improvement on the distant horizon. Long-range models show the ridge drifting back to the northwest during the last week of July. If this happens, the northwesterly flow aloft could allow storms that develop in the Plains to move into our area. But don’t get too excited. Rain chances will remain very slim and temperatures will remain very hot. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren