Above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall to continue through all of next week, tropical system will likely head to Florida

Look for the chance for rain to stay low through most of next week. A developing tropical system southeast of Florida should stay east of the ArkLaTex. Cooldown advertised yesterday could be delayed.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thursday was another day of sunshine and hot temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and quickly warmed into the mid to upper 90s. Don’t expect any significant relief in the week ahead. We will likely close the workweek Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Some models are hinting that we could see a few isolated afternoon t’showers. Most of us will likely stay dry. Look for lows Friday morning to once again be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will once again climb to the mid to upper 90s. You can also expect similar weather conditions to continue through the weekend.

Yesterday it appeared that a tropical system approaching Florida in the next day or two would eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico and bring us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the middle of the week. That has changed some as most tropical models now indicate that this system could take a course very similar to Dorian. That means that we likely won’t see much as far as rain. The upper-level ridge will likely weaken some allowing for a slight chance for a stray afternoon storm. This will also allow daytime highs to retreat a few degrees to the middle 90s.

In the longer range, it appeared yesterday that a cold front would move through our area Friday and bring a better shot for showers and thunderstorms. Most models are now pointing to a delay in the arrival of that front. It could be next weekend or possibly the beginning of the following week. Stay tuned. The latest drought monitor shows that drought conditions continue to expand over the area. As of this writing, we have not seen any additions to the area burn ban list. Click to see the latest.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 90/67.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.