Above normal temperatures continue through Friday; models trending warmer and later on next week’s possible cool down

Above normal temperatures could stick around through the weekend. Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until early next week when a strong cold front approaches the area.  The coldest air of the season could be on the way by the middle of next week.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  The day began with some low clouds and fog that quickly gave way to some sunshine and warm temperatures.  We will see very little change for the rest of the workweek.  Expect the mainly dry conditions to continue with well above normal temperatures.  Wednesday will likely begin with lows in the middle 60s.  Normal for this time of year is in the low to middle 50s.  Daytime highs Wednesday will return to the mid to upper 80s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak cold front will move through the area Friday and could squeeze out a few showers.  If we do see any rain Friday, it will be rather light and scattered in nature.  Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front this weekend.  Expect highs to return to the mid-70s to lower 80s.  Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A strong cold front will then approach the Arklatex late Monday.  This front will likely trigger some showers and thunderstorms.  It’s a bit too early to assess any severe weather risk, but it is safe to say that severe weather cannot be ruled out.  This morning’s model runs a slowing the arrival time of the front and cooler air. They are also backing off on exactly how much cooler we could get. Earlier they were showing possible lows in the 20s and 30s. Now it appears that we will see lows dip into the 40s for the last half of next week. As I pointed out yesterday, this surge of colder air is still over a week away so I would expect to see more changes in next week’s outlook. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren

