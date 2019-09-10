Above normal temperatures continue with below normal rain chances, keep an eye on the Gulf this weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures to stay above normal in the week ahead with a better chance for rain by the middle of next week. Keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We did see a few isolated t’showers over mainly the western half of the area. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and have warmed into the mid-90s. We likely won’t see much change in our weather pattern for the next few days. We will once again see a slight chance for a scattered storm Wednesday afternoon. Look for lows Wednesday morning to begin in the low to mid-70s. We will once again see daytime highs in the mid-90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Expect mainly dry conditions for the rest of the week and weekend. Upper-level high pressure will expand back over our area capping any slim chance for rain. Look for lows through the weekend to be in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will likely warm to the middle to upper 90s.

The upper-level ridge will likely shift back to the east early next week. This will give us a slightly better chance for some scattered afternoon storms for the middle of the week. Because we’ll see more in terms of clouds, expect a small break from the heat. Highs by next Tuesday could ease to the upper 80s to low 90s depending on the number of clouds we see overhead.

We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that is now north of Haiti. This system is forecast by models to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. A few models indicate that we could see a depression develop. More than likely the brunt of this system will move into the SE US well east of our area. Keep an eye on this development. If it were to move further west, it could bring us a good amount of needed rainfall. Stay tuned!

As of this writing, no change in the ArkLaTex Burn Ban map. Keep tabs on the latest burn bans in effect here.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 90/68.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

97° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 73°

Sunday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 73°

Monday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
4%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
6%
76°

76°

6 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
9%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
8%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
11%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
92°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss