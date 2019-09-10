Above normal temperatures continue with below normal rain chances, keep an eye on the Gulf this weekend

Temperatures to stay above normal in the week ahead with a better chance for rain by the middle of next week. Keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We did see a few isolated t’showers over mainly the western half of the area. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and have warmed into the mid-90s. We likely won’t see much change in our weather pattern for the next few days. We will once again see a slight chance for a scattered storm Wednesday afternoon. Look for lows Wednesday morning to begin in the low to mid-70s. We will once again see daytime highs in the mid-90s.

Expect mainly dry conditions for the rest of the week and weekend. Upper-level high pressure will expand back over our area capping any slim chance for rain. Look for lows through the weekend to be in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will likely warm to the middle to upper 90s.

The upper-level ridge will likely shift back to the east early next week. This will give us a slightly better chance for some scattered afternoon storms for the middle of the week. Because we’ll see more in terms of clouds, expect a small break from the heat. Highs by next Tuesday could ease to the upper 80s to low 90s depending on the number of clouds we see overhead.

We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that is now north of Haiti. This system is forecast by models to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. A few models indicate that we could see a depression develop. More than likely the brunt of this system will move into the SE US well east of our area. Keep an eye on this development. If it were to move further west, it could bring us a good amount of needed rainfall. Stay tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 90/68.

–Todd Warren

