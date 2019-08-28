Above normal temperatures to return as rain chances diminish

Expect rain chances to stay low in the week ahead. Expect a warming trend with above normal temperatures returning this weekend.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Wednesday was a partly cloudy, hot and rather humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and warmed to the low to middle 90s. Rain has been hard to find for most of the day but the scattered thunderstorm will remain a possibility into the evening hours. Expect a mainly dry and hotter day for most of the area Thursday. We’ll once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will begin in the low to middle 70s. We’ll see daytime highs in the low to middle 90s. See the latest on any current rain with the loop of Pinpoint Doppler above and see what could be on the way during the next 36 hours with the latest from Futurecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure will begin to settle over our area for most of the week ahead. It is possible that we could see some weakening areas of rain move our area through Friday, but the rest of the week will likely be hot and dry. Longer range models are in pretty good agreement that we could see daytime temperatures flirt with triple digits again by the middle of next week. Daytime highs around the area will likely return to the mid to upper 90s. Expect overnight lows for most of the week ahead to be in the low to mid 70s.

7 day rainfall potential

Outlook for the Labor Day weekend: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s and lows will be in upper 60s to low 70s.

Shreveport 7 day forecast

Texarkana 7 day forecast

Average High/Low for today’s day: 93/71.

–Todd Warren

