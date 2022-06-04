Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It appears that we are in for a hot and dry forecast for the foreseeable future. Rain chances will be slim to none over the next week or so. Our only hope is that a thunderstorm complex to our west will last long enough tonight to make it into parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday night into Thursday. I am going to stay on the conservative side with this one.

Next 7 Days

But, lows should be in the low to mid-60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and either side of 90 for Sunday. Here is the breakdown for your week ahead. As we go into Monday, get ready for the summer heat to crank up. Afternoon highs could hit the mid to upper 90s across the area which will be above normal.

Lows tomorrow

Tomorrow Highs

Here is the reason: High pressure will expand from the SW U.S. across Texas and into the ArkLaTex giving rise to the oppressive heat. It appears there will be an outside chance of rain for Thursday through the weekend as high-pressure weakens. If this happens, it may allow a cold front and a few disturbances to move into the area. That could lead to much-needed but probably isolated rain. Better yet, it could lead to a drop in temperatures for Saturday and Sunday which could be either side of 90°. Unfortunately, the following week will find a return to the mid-90s once again.

FUTURECAST

Turning quickly to the Tropics, south Florida has gotten an abundance of rain out of what soon could be Tropical Storm Alex. In Miami, drivers tried to navigate flooded streets with many stalling and awaiting rescue. The Tropical system should be upgraded to a Tropical Storm after moving into the Atlantic and taking aim on Bermuda.