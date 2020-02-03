Active weather pattern returns this week.. severe weather possible Tuesday.. cold air returns soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very active weather week is on the way which includes rain returning today, a chance of severe weather tomorrow, and perhaps winter weather Wednesday into Thursday.



Monday:

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with increasing clouds as the first in a series of disturbances impacts the region today. We reached 80 degrees in some areas yesterday, but the clouds and incoming rain will hold our highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

Monday afternoon forecast highs



We will see increasing clouds today along with a south wind that may gust up to 20-30 miles per hour this afternoon. Rain is expected to develop in the upcoming hours, and these showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening with a few isolated thunderstorms possible later today into tonight.

Tuesday:

We will begin the day with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures remaining on the mild side ahead of our next cold front. We will have highs in the low and mid-70s during the afternoon.

The cold front will move in during the afternoon/evening triggering a narrow band of thunderstorms that could bring the threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The threat of any tornadoes or flash flooding is low.

Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning severe weather risk



As of now the Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in their ‘marginal’ and ‘slight’ risk categories for severe weather. Keep in mind this outlook is valid through 6 a.m Wednesday morning, meaning a few strong/severe storms will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.



Wednesday:

We won’t have any severe weather threat after sunrise, but very cold air will arrive behind the front. High temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the region with a breezy north wind pushing colder air in throughout the day. A cold rain may occur for much of the day with rainfall accumulations Monday through Wednesday in the .5 to 1. 5 inch range.



Wednesday p.m. through early Thursday:

This could be the most interesting time period this week, as dropping temperatures and available moisture may lead to a sleet/snow mix Wednesday afternoon across the northern ArkLaTex. A second and final surge of moisture could bring another short window for winter precipitation Thursday morning. Forecast models are ‘warmer’ this morning meaning any accumulation of ice/snow would be very light. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this scenario and you should check back for updates later today and throughout the week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.