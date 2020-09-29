After a chilly Tuesday morning, perfect weather this afternoon, next chance of rain late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This is the coolest morning we have felt since early May as our sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s or low 50s. You may need a jacket or sweater if you are outside before 9 a.m.

Once we reach 10 a.m. the weather will be absolute perfection for the remainder of the day. A dry north breeze will keep humidity low and bring all-day sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the low and mid-70s, one of those days in which it will feel cool in the shade, and warm under the sun. Wind will be lighter this afternoon, out of the northwest at 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

Expect the cool nights and mornings to continue through the remainder of the week. Overnight lows tonight are forecast to fall into the low 50s under clear skies.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning forecast lows

We do have a south breeze returning tomorrow and Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The south wind will bring a warmer pattern through the middle of the week, but humidity will stay low, and we’ll continue to see lots of sun with highs near 80 Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next cold front will roll through late Thursday. Given the dry air we have in place ahead of this front we won’t squeeze out any rainfall, but the front will cool us back into the 70s Friday and Saturday.

It’s now looking like we could see an additional front late this weekend. Rain chances will be particularly high Sunday, but I have included a few isolated showers and storms in the late weekend forecast.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area south of the Gulf Of Mexico which is showing a medium chance (50%) of development over the next 7 days. Due to the series of cold fronts on the way this week it will likely keep this away from the northern Gulf coast and the ArkLaTex.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook

