After a cold morning a warm Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Delta could bring rain to ArkLaTex late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will bring our coldest morning of the week, followed by a warming trend that should return high temperatures to the 80s for a few days. The ArkLaTex will need to monitor Hurricane Delta which is strengthening rapidly and will soon move into the Gulf Of Mexico.

The latest advisory shows Hurricane Delta’s wind speeds have increased to 110 miles per hour. It is now forecast to strengthen into a category 3 or 4 hurricane in the upcoming days as it makes a quick dash for the northern Gulf coast. It is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana late Friday, with impacts extending far from the center, including into the ArkLaTex.

The most significant impacts typically occur east of the center, so right now it looks like we won’t see high wind or any tornado threat. The main impact would be heavy rain across some of our parishes in Louisiana Friday into early Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center is showing a corridor of rainfall accumulations exceeding 3 inches from Natchitoches north through Red River and Bienville parishes. The rainfall map below highlights that a track change of only 50 to 75 miles would make. It could make the difference between several inches of rain, or nothing. Keep checking back for updates as this forecast will likely change as track confidence grows.

Expected rainfall from Hurricane Delta

In the short-term, it will turn into a pleasant Tuesday. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, so grab a jacket/sweater if spending time outside prior to 10 a.m. High pressure will bring a warming trend today as highs will reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies with low humidity.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll start to feel more humidity as Hurricane Delta approaches Thursday and Friday. After the Hurricane moves away Saturday warm and humid air will be left in its wake. Expect weekend highs in the mid-80s with clearing skies Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday.

