After a few morning clouds sun returns Friday, warmer Saturday, rain returns late next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a few days stuck under the clouds, we should see sunshine return as we move thorugh the morning leaving us mostly sunny by the afternoon and early evening.

Even with the sun returning today it will stay on the cool side. If you’re outside between 6 and 8 a.m. temperatures will be in the 30s or low 40s. There will be some patchy to dense fog across I-20 through northwest Louisiana. A northwest breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour continues to push cool air into the region, so highs will be a few degrees below normal today winding up in the low to mid-50s.

Friday afternoon highs

It looks like the last batch of clouds will roll out this morning, these won’t bring any rain, and sunshine will help to make those 50-degree highs feel a little better than the past few days. Clear skies are expected this evening and overnight. Many areas will drop to near or just below freezing around sunrise Saturday morning. If you have any plants you are concerned about, make plans to cover those up or bring them inside, and don’t forget your pets.

After a cold Saturday morning, we will warm into the low 60s in the afternoon. It will feel great. Expect lots of sun through the afternoon before clouds increase later in the afternoon/evening ahead of our next cold front.

This front won’t have much moisture to work with, so there will only be a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower Sunday. We will notice a few more clouds leaving us partly to mostly cloudy with highs falling a few degrees into the mid and upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be comfortable and dry Monday through Thursday. It’s starting to look like we may have some rain return in the Friday/Saturday period. Take advantage of dry weather this weekend if you have any outdoor holiday decorating or yardwork to do.

7 day forecast

