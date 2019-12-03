After a freezing Tuesday morning warming trend to bring pleasant temperatures .. late week rain returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will begin with our coldest morning of the week, and end in a warming trend that will bring comfortable temperatures for the next 6 to 7 days.

Clear skies and light wind overnight have allowed our temperatures to plummet as most of us will wake up to a chill in the low 30s. We may be at or below freezing in most areas for a few hours around sunrise.

Like yesterday we are expecting lots of sunshine, our change will be a returning south wind. This will cut off the supply of cold air, and a warming trend will carry most of us into the low and mid-60s this afternoon. These forecast highs are actually a few degrees above normal for early December. The normal for the date is 61° in Shreveport, and 58° in Texarkana.

Tuesday forecast highs

We have enough dry air in place today that we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, wtih just a few upper-level clouds drifting through. A late-night cold front won’t have any impact on our weather, but it will turn the wind to the north tomorrow at 5 miles per hour. Expect mostly sunny skies again Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our next chance of rain will move in late Thursday. Ahead of this front, we may push 70 degrees throughout the day. This will be a late-night front, but we could see some rain Thursday evening north of I-20. The majority of rain will fall overnight and end by the morning commute Friday. Accumulations will be on the light side, pushing half an inch at most.

Forecast rainfall accumulations late Thursday through Friday morning

The weekend still looks dry, but we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s.

7-day forecast

