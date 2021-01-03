After a very cold Sunday morning, a warming trend begins Sunday afternoon, rain returns midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The persistent cloud cover we have experienced to begin the weekend is moving out as drier air arrives behind a passing cold front. After a cold Saturday night a warming trend will arrive bringing comfortable weather Sunday through Tuesday.

We were fortunate to see a little late-day sunshine Saturday, but with skies clear and wind becoming light overnight it will turn into a very cold night. Lows will settle into the low 30s around sunrise Sunday with mostly clear skies expected overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Sunday is the day we have been waiting for since the rain and cold air arrived Wednesday. After a cold morning and returning south breeze and mostly sunny skies throughout the day will push high temperatures into the low and mid-60s. It will feel very nice from 11 a.m. until sunset. The only hiccup tomorrow could be a few breezy hours in the late morning and afternoon as a south breeze will be blowing through at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Breezy but not overly windy.

The dry air will continue to afford us lots of sun again Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s to begin next week, and warming into the mid-60s in many areas Tuesday.

Cold front forecast to move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday

Our next cold front will approach the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. We will likely see a narrow line of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. Due to the dry air and relatively quick movement of this front rainfall accumulations look to be on the light side. Cooler typical January air will return to close out the week.