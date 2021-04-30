Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

An active weather period to continue into early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This evening, we are seeing the rain coverage coming to an end. However, the cold front has brought in some drier air into the lower levels of the atmosphere. In the upper levels, the main upper low over Texas is moisten up conditions again. Tonight, we should see temperatures dropping down into the 50s and 60s. For the weekend, rain and storms will be on the increase again. If you have any outdoor plans, I think the safe bet will be getting it completed on Saturday morning.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

This week’s upper low finally pick up some speed Saturday night and Sunday! Another round of showers and storms will be likely in this time period. A few storms could be on the strong side to produce some damaging winds Sunday morning. The rain will exit Sunday evening. However, we aren’t done with the rain yet!

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

The active weather pattern will end Monday night and Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk over the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex. The cold front could produce more strong storms producing damaging winds. A tornado threat could be possible too. For rain totals, I am expecting an additional 1-3″ in some parts of the ArkLaTex. Through Wednesday, we could see some reports of localized flooding because the grounds are saturated in spots! Sunshine will return at the end of next week!

The next seven days

