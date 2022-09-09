The start of fall, also known as the Autumnal Equinox, is less than two weeks away. However, Mother Nature is about to tease us with fall temperatures next week. But for the weekend there is heat and a chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.

Low-pressure southeast of us, which brought moisture into the area, moved well to the east a couple of days ago bringing much drier air. But, it changes its mind and moves right back bringing enough moisture to warrant a decent chance of rain and a few storms Sunday, particularly for the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. Waiting in the wings northwest of us is a potent cold front. At this time, it appears the cold front will barrel southeast through most of the ArkLaTex during Sunday.

As it does, the eastern parts of our area will have a better chance of seeing precipitation on Sunday. A definite taste of fall will follow as we head into Monday. Morning lows over the weekend will be in the 60s to near 70 followed by afternoon highs in the mid-80s to near 90. But, as we head into the first half of next week, morning lows will eventually fall into the upper 50s north to the low to mid-60s south. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

In the latter half of next week, we will see temperatures rise to either side of 90 in the afternoon with lows remaining in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to the last week of summer, temperatures will be quite warm with very little in the way of rain. By the way, Fall starts September 22, 2022.