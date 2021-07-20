Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

An extended period of hot and dry weather to settle in by the weekend

The chance of rain will decrease in the coming days as temperatures begin to increase.  Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far could arrive by the end of the weekend. The hot and dry weather could last through all of next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  The day began with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Thanks to lots of clouds and some scattered t’storms, afternoon temperatures have stayed below normal and climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures Tuesday night will once again be below normal as we will begin Wednesday morning in the lower 70s.  We should see enough clouds Wednesday to keep temperatures below normal once again.  Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that any scattered thunderstorms that develop Tuesday afternoon will quickly end after sunset Tuesday evening.  We will likely stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night.  Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms developing.  It appears that the chance of rain will be highest over the southeast half of the area. That rain will also end late Wednesday evening after sunset.  We will start to see more sunshine Thursday with just a slight chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm.  Thanks to the added sunshine highs Thursday afternoon will soar into the low to middle 90s.

Upper-level high pressure will then settle over the southern plains and extend over the ArkLaTex by the weekend.  This will shut off any threat of rain for our area.  It will also bring some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far by the beginning of next week.  Look for highs this weekend to climb into the middle 90s Saturday and into the mid to upper 90s Sunday.  We will likely begin next week with highs in the upper 90s.  I would not be surprised to see many locations reach 100 degrees for the first time this summer.  The upper ridge will not move much next week.  That means the hot and dry weather will likely continue through all of next week with little if any rain.

  –Todd Warren  

