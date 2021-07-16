An unusual break from the heat is on the horizon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – So far, we are not seeing rain coverage like Thursday in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. Thunderstorms are developing over the Interstate 30 region and near Toledo Bend country. It is possible to see more scattered thunderstorms before the evening ends. After sunset, I am expecting lows to drop down into the 70s. Saturday will feature more scattered thunderstorms. Currently, a cold front is producing thunderstorms over the Plains and it will slowly move to the south. I believe the cold front will stall but it will start some of the changes we are expecting.

Highs for Saturday

Beginning Sunday, thunderstorm chances become almost certain for all of the ArkLaTex. However, I am not expecting everyone to see rain every single day. With the high rain chances, daytime highs will only warm into the 80s. For July, the normal high is 94 degrees in Shreveport. Lows could dip into the 60s as well. For the upcoming work week, the ArkLaTex should expect to see 1-2″ of rain with some heavier totals expected anywhere in the region. By the end of the week, rain chances will decrease quickly.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

Upper-level high pressure will begin to build back over the mid-South. The nice break of the 80s will quickly return into the 90s. Models are showing temperatures will warm into the upper 90s. It will feel close to hitting triple digits for some. We will see what happens. In other news, the tropics are very quiet. Let’s hope it stays quiet for a long time!

The next seven days