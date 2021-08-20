Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Another August heatwave is on the way!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday has turned out to be a really nice afternoon in the region. This afternoon, we are seeing a few isolated showers and storms over the southern parts of the region. These storms will begin to fizzle out this evening. Lows will return into the lower and middle 70s. For Saturday, I am expecting a mixture of sun and clouds. The heat will be on too. You can expect daytime highs into the middle and upper 90s.

Highs for Saturday
Temperatures 4 PM Saturday

Beginning Saturday, we are on the way to see another heatwave thanks to building high pressure over the region. The upper high will sit right over Shreveport for Monday and Tuesday. I believe these two days will be the hottest. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. We haven’t reached 100 degrees yet in Shreveport or Texarkana so let’s see what happens. The good news is the heatwave will end heading into the second half of the forecast. The strong upper high will break down and shift to the west.

In the tropics, Grace is a Category One hurricane in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. It will make a second landfall this weekend in Mexico. In the Atlantic, Henri is a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Henri will parallel the Atlantic coast before making landfall somewhere in the New England region. The forecast calls for Henri to slow down and that’s not good for the Northeast. Over the next seven days, we will see highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will return starting Thursday.

The next seven days

