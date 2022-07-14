SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The storms that moved through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday packed a punch, and another round of storms is expected at some point today. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but it will be another warm and humid day.

We do not have a heat advisory today, but high temperatures will wind up in the mid-90s. Humidity will remain high, but our heat index should remain below 105 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms return midday: The front that triggered the storms that caused some tree and power line damage yesterday remains stalled near the I-20 corridor. As temperatures slowly warm this morning the humid/warm air will interact with the front bringing another round of scattered thunderstorms. The most likely scenario is for storms to develop near I-20 by the late morning and early afternoon and then drift south throughout the day. This will bring a higher chance for rain in Texas and Louisiana, but we can’t rule out a few spotty showers or storms developing in Arkansas and Oklahoma as well.

Futurecast updated every hour

The ArkLaTex is not in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook today, but given the strength of the storms yesterday that did cause some damage, a few damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out today. Rainfall accumulations in the past 24 hours have been 1 to 2 inches in some areas, and we could see another inch of rain in some parts of Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours

Dry weather this weekend with more rain early next week: The weather pattern will dry up on us tomorrow, and we have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast Friday through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s through the weekend.

A cold front is likely to move into the region early next week bringing a round of rain and thunderstorms Monday and holding our highs in the low to mid-90s to begin next week.