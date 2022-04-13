SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On the heels of widespread storm damage Tuesday night, another round of severe storms will be possible today. Many of the same areas that received damage overnight will be the same areas that could see impactful weather by the late morning or early afternoon.

Today’s severe weather threat:

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex this morning. The warm and humid air ahead of this front, and the strong upper-level winds and cool air associated with the front will provide all of the ingredients and wind shear needed for severe thunderstorms to develop.

An ‘Enhanced Risk’ of severe storms, a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale, is forecast for much of Arkansas and Louisiana. Storms that develop in these areas between noon and 5 p.m. will be capable of damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, several tornadoes, of which a few could be strong, and golf ball-sized hail or larger.

A ‘Slight Risk’, a level 2 threat, is forecast for Texas and Oklahoma, as well as the Shreveport/Bossier and Texarkana metro areas. This is the same threat level we were under during the severe storms which produced damage overnight. In this area scattered severe storms capable of all severe weather hazards are possible throughout the morning and early afternoon. While there may be scattered severe storms this morning, Futurecast shows the most impactful storms developing after the noon hour. The severe weather threat should end before sunset.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Stay weather aware today: Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings such as a NOAA weather radio, enable emergency alerts on your cell phone, and download our weather app.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

The overnight thunderstorms have caused thousands of power outages, and it may be difficult for crews to restore power in all areas today. Given the severe weather threat will be highest in many of the areas that suffered storm damage last night, if you have family or friends that live in the impacted areas, call or text them if dangerous weather is approaching their location today. They may not be able to receive warnings if they are without power. If you live in a mobile home, make plans to ride out the storms in a safer shelter today. This could be a friend or relative’s home, a community shelter, or a store.

Radar has estimated that the overnight storms brought 3 to 6 inches of rain across portions of Shelby County in Texas, and De Soto, Red River, Sabine, and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana.

Additional rainfall in these areas today could trigger flash flooding. The forecast calls for most areas to receive less than an inch, but thunderstorms can quickly drop 1 to 2 inches of rain or higher.

Futurecast 72 hr rainfall potential

Warm and breezy weather continues: If you are not dealing with the storms it will be another warm, humid, and breezy day. The rain cooled most areas into the 60s this morning, but we should rebound and have highs in the low 80s this afternoon. There will be sustained south wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Cool and dry air returns tonight: Skies will quickly clear after sunset and lows will fall into the 40s tonight. The chilly air won’t stick around long, we’ll warm into the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning

More thunderstorms, some strong, expected Easter weekend: A warm front will move back over the ArkLaTex late Friday into Saturday morning. The warm and humid air will return and the ingredients for rain and scattered thunderstorms will build. While the severe weather setup isn’t as strong as what we’ve seen so far this week, we can’t rule out a few storms bringing strong wind gusts and frequent lightning both Saturday and Easter Sunday.