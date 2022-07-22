Today’s round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will end Friday night and another stretch of dry weather will begin Saturday. Triple-digit heat will return by the end of the weekend and continue well into next week. Rain looks promising by the end of next week.

Here we go again: Most of the ArkLaTex experienced a break from the triple-digit heat once again Friday. Thanks to lots of clouds, afternoon temperatures have only warmed into the 80s. We will likely see much hotter temperatures Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will settle into the low to middle 70s. It will be a little warmer Saturday afternoon with highs mainly in the upper 90s. We could start another streak of triple-digit days Sunday as highs from Sunday through possibly Thursday top out close to the century mark.

Another streak of dry weather: Futurecast shows that the rain that has developed over parts of the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon will likely end or move out of the area Friday evening. Look for the clouds to decrease Friday night. We will begin the weekend Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rain is looking extremely unlikely. Expect to see that mix of sunshine and clouds to close the weekend Sunday.

More rain on the distant horizon: The dry weather pattern that begins this weekend will likely continue through most of next week. By the end of the week, the upper-level ridge that has been keeping us so hot and dry this summer will build to the east of the ArkLaTex. This will allow another front to ease into our area by next Friday beginning a two or three-day stretch where scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.



A decent amount of rain: It still looks rather promising that we could see a decent amount of rain from next weekend’s storms. Most models show that much of the area stands to receive at least an inch of rain. As has been the case over the past few days, we will likely see pockets that receive much more.