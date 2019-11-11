Arctic cold arrives with wind chills as low as the single digits Monday night

A strong cold front will bring the coldest air in nearly two years. Wind Chills could dip into the single digits late Monday night. Below normal temperatures will stick around until the middle of next week. Dry conditions settle in with only a slight chance for rain Thursday.

Monday was a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex as a strong cold front is making its way through the area. Look for rain on the increase behind the front Monday afternoon and evening. This rain will end from north to south Monday night as colder and drier air quickly moves in. Overnight temperatures will likely dip below freezing for most of the area, but it appears that any precipitation will end before we get cold enough for it to change to winter precip. It will be very windy tonight with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph. That wind will combine with temperatures in the low 20s over the northern edge of the area to produce wind chills in the single digits. Most of the ArkLaTex will see wind chills in the teens tonight.

Sunshine will return to the area Tuesday and will do little to warm us up thanks to a gusty north wind that will increase Monday night and gradually decrease late Tuesday. Look for daytime highs Tuesday to struggle to make it into the low 40s. That is nearly 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The wind will become calm Tuesday night. That combined with very dry and a clear sky will allow overnight lows to dip into the upper teens to low 20s across the area. That is the coldest air that we have experienced since January of 2018 nearly two years ago.

We continue to watch another disturbance that is likely going to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. As of right now, it appears that it will move far enough to the south that our chance for rain is looking small for Thursday. At the very least Thursday, we will probably see a bit of an increase in clouds.

Temperatures in the week ahead will likely remain well below normal with highs staying in the 50s into the weekend. Lows will likely stay in the 20s and 30s. We should see temperatures return to normal by the middle of next week when highs reach the 70s and lows return to the 50s. Check back to this article this evening for a live update at 8:30 pm that will include the very latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

