Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Your Saturday has been another day of heat and humidity with little in the way of rain. It appears your Sunday will be the same. An upper-level high-pressure system to our east will keep us hot Sunday and maybe even Monday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-70s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hopefully, heat advisories will not be needed.

Current Futurecast

Here’s the best weather news we’ve had in quite some time. It appears that an upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast will make a move toward our area. At the same time, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will drift westward. The combination of the two will provide plentiful moisture, thus enhancing sea breeze activity for the ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday. A cold front to our northeast will move toward our area by Tuesday night into Wednesday. This, in turn, will squeeze moisture to our north right into the ArkLaTex.

Futurecast Rain Potential

7 Day Forecast

The result will be widespread rain and storms, not only during the day but also overnight. Thus, rainfall totals should be substantial. This scenario should continue into Thursday before things tend to dry out by Friday into the weekend. Of course, our temperatures for the next seven days should trend accordingly.