In about 36 to 48 hours, we will be heading into an extended period of rain and storms that will take us through the rest of August and into September. A weak front to our south is trying to move northward across Interstate 20. It will bring plentiful moisture and warmer temperatures. Rain chances will increase very late tonight into Saturday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s north to low 90s south Saturday, but low to mid-80s for the entire area Sunday.

From late Sunday night through much of next week, we will be in a pattern that is rare for late August and early September. It is a battle between an upper low over the Great Lakes area and an upper high to our west. The upper low will win! With the upper high pushed way to our west, we will have an upper-level northwesterly flow across the ArkLaTex. That will allow an upper trough of low pressure, along with a surface cold front, to move into our area. We will be looking at very heavy rain from Sunday night into at least Tuesday and maybe longer.

Rain totals through next Thursday could be 3-5 inches with isolated higher totals possible. This will be closely monitored. Beyond that, a series of upper-level systems will continue to invade our area through at least the first week of September. Temperatures, of course, will remain well below seasonal normals.