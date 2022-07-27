Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Wash, rinse, repeat! It’s more of the same old, same old! Our seemingly permanent upper-level high will assure another hot and humid day this Wednesday and likely into our Thursday, as well. Expect afternoon high temperatures today and Thursday in the upper 90s to low 100s for most with morning lows in the mid-70s to near 80. The Seabreeze activity has been and will be, isolated to widely scattered for only a few people.

Drought Monitor

Burn Bans

Our drought is getting worse by the day and vegetation has been dry and getting ripe for wildfires. Most of the counties and parishes in the ArkLaTex are under a burn ban. Respect them, please!

FUTURECAST

By Friday, with a little luck, a weak front will begin to slide south and into the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. This will result in an increase in rain and possible storms along and north of Interstate 30. The front should slip into the interstate 20 corridor Saturday with a further increase in rain and storms. But it does appear that the front will stall in the I-20 area before it begins to retreat to the north. It will certainly feel better with rain and storms along with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, north to south. However, by Sunday, and maybe even Saturday night, the rain chances decrease as the front moves North or maybe even dissipates.

7 Day Forecast

Of course, we all realized that heat and humidity will increase once again as we head into next week. The upper level high will likely giggle as it returns with soaring temperatures and little relief. But it will be typical for the month of August, like it or not.