ArkLaTex drought update – October 3rd

The United States Drought monitor issues updates every Thursday morning. This week’s update continues to show moderate to severe drought conditions across the ArkLaTex.

Despite dry weather over the past week, we did not see any significant changes. Severe drought has pushed further north into Arkansas, now including the southern portion of Nevada county. Moderate drought has also developed in Cass and Marion counties in Texas, including Linden and Jefferson.

Current drought week of October 3rd, 2019
Previous drought week of September 26th, 2019

As far as the larger metro areas, severe drought is impacting Shreveport/Bossier, with moderate drought conditions in Texarkana.

With a series of cold fronts on the way in the next 7 days, we will likely see rainfall accumulations of .5 inches to 1.25 inches. This may not be enough to alleviate drought conditions, but it may slow the spread of moderate and severe drought.

Forecast rainfall accumulations from the GFS (American) model, October 3rd – 10th.

Most areas of the ArkLaTex are running 1 to 2 inches below normal on rainfall over the previous 30 days.

Rainfall deficit over the last month. This how far below normal rainfall is during that time.

Thursday

96° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 96° 73°

Friday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 68°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 72°

Sunday

91° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 66°

Monday

79° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 60°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 81° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 66°

