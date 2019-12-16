ArkLaTex severe weather threat has ended as cold air invades the area

Monday’s severe weather threat in the ArkLaTex has ended. Cooler temperatures stick around through the workweek. The next chance for rain will return Friday. Christmas day looking warm with some rain possible.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A strong cold front produced strong to severe thunderstorms over the southeastern half of the ArkLaTex Monday. We’ll see cooler temperatures behind the cold front that will likely stick around until the weekend. Tuesday we’ll see some morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine with below normal temperatures. Lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the low to mid-30s. We’ll see daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The dry weather will continue through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A weak disturbance will bring a chance for a few showers for Friday and Friday night. Look for highs to stay in the 50s through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 20s and 30s. The weekend will begin with lots of clouds and a slight chance for a shower Saturday morning.

A warmer weather pattern will return to the ArkLaTex for the end of the weekend through most of Christmas week. We’ll see daytime highs warm back into the 60s and possibly near 70 for Christmas day. We’ll probably see plenty of clouds with a slight chance for a shower. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on what to expect in the weather for Christmas week and beyond.

–Todd Warren