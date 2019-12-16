ArkLaTex severe weather threat has ended as cold air invades the area

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Monday’s severe weather threat in the ArkLaTex has ended. Cooler temperatures stick around through the workweek. The next chance for rain will return Friday. Christmas day looking warm with some rain possible.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A strong cold front produced strong to severe thunderstorms over the southeastern half of the ArkLaTex Monday. We’ll see cooler temperatures behind the cold front that will likely stick around until the weekend. Tuesday we’ll see some morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine with below normal temperatures. Lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the low to mid-30s. We’ll see daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

The dry weather will continue through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A weak disturbance will bring a chance for a few showers for Friday and Friday night. Look for highs to stay in the 50s through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 20s and 30s. The weekend will begin with lots of clouds and a slight chance for a shower Saturday morning.

A warmer weather pattern will return to the ArkLaTex for the end of the weekend through most of Christmas week. We’ll see daytime highs warm back into the 60s and possibly near 70 for Christmas day. We’ll probably see plenty of clouds with a slight chance for a shower. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on what to expect in the weather for Christmas week and beyond.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 34°

Tuesday

50° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 50° 30°

Wednesday

56° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 56° 30°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 37°

Friday

57° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 57° 39°

Saturday

60° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 60° 39°

Sunday

64° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 64° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

37°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
41°

44°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories