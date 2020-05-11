ArkLaTex severe weather updates

(KTAL/KMSS) – As disturbances bring the threat for possible severe storms to the ArkLaTex, this page will be updated constantly with the latest information on thunderstorm timing and possible impacts.

Thunderstorms to return starting Tuesday.. a chance for rain to linger for most of the week ahead

Monday

78° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 78° 58°

Tuesday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 70°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 70°

Friday

82° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 70°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 67°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

