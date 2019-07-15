As Barry moves out, typical July weather moves in

The remnants of Barry continue to move away but could still bring rain to part of the area through Tuesday. A hot, humid and mainly dry weather pattern settles into the area for the rest of the week.

Sunshine increase some Monday for much of the ArkLaTex as the remnants of Barry continue to move away. We have seen some isolated t’storms pop up during the heat of the afternoon. Most of this activity will end this evening after sunset.

Models are hinting that we could see a band of showers and thunderstorms set up over SE OK, SW AR, and NE TX tonight. Another round of potentially heavy rain could develop in the same areas tomorrow. If these storms do develop, they will have the capability to drop several inches of rain. We will have to keep an eye out for the potential for some brief and localized flash flooding. This jury is still out on this actually happening, but just be aware that it is possible.

The remnants of Barry will gradually give way to upper-level high pressure for the rest of the week. That means that we will settle back into a rather typical weather pattern. Look for daytime highs to stay pretty close to normal in the low to mid-90s. Overnight lows will be several degrees above normal in the middle 70s. The upper ridge may weaken a touch by the beginning of next week. They may allow the chance for the hit or miss afternoon storm to return to the forecast by next Monday.

Weather Fact: The high temperature in Shreveport yesterday was 80 degrees. This tied a record for the coolest high temperature ever recorded on July 14th. In Texarkana, the high was only 74. This broke the lowest high temperature record of 77 degrees set back in 1990.

Average high/low temperatures for today’s date: 93/73.

–Todd Warren

