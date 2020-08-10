August summertime heat will be sticking around

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the muggy middle and upper 70s. Skies are mostly clear. For Monday, we will see daytime highs rise up into the middle and upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be into the triple digits for the next few days. Upper-level high pressure will keep the heat on for the next few days.

In the short term, some stray showers or storms could develop in the afternoon heat. Although, I am not expecting any widespread storms anytime soon. By Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm complex could produce a few storms north of Interstate 30. We will see how far the storms make it. However, it will run into the ridge of high pressure so the storms will fall apart.

In the tropics, we are watching one tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. It has a medium chance of development. According to the National Hurricane Center, it will make become better organized. Although it will run into an environment that will begin to weaken the tropical wave. As it we get closer to the peak of hurricane season, we will likely see more tropical waves develop in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Next seven days

