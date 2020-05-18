Radar

Beautiful weather to start the week, slight to scattered rain chances returning soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On the heels of a stormy and rainy weekend, a day of comfortable sunshine is on the way Monday. Slight to scattered rain chances will increase later this week, and temperatures will be warm for the next 7 days.

This morning we are off to a cool start with sunrise temperatures expected to be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. We will see lots of sun today, with a few upper-level clouds at times, and high temperatures warming into the low and mid-80s.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Future clouds and radar shows a disturbance moving in late tonight and tomorrow that could bring a few isolated rain showers, under othwerise partly cloudy skies.

We will be stuck between a ridge of high pressure to our west, and an area of low pressure to east. This will tend to funnel the upper-level disturbances across the Plains and into the ArkLaTex throughout the week. This means we will have scattered rain showers in the forecast each day late this week and into the weekend. We don’t foresee any major cold fronts or upper-level disturbances that would bring any severe weather. Most of the rain will be driven by the heating of the day, so afternoon and evening showers and isolated storms will be the general pattern for us Wednesday through Sunday.

As of now the forecast models are showing most areas receiving less than an inch of rain over the next 7 days, but isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Estimated rainfall accumulations through Sunday

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 65°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 65°

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 68°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 87° 71°

Friday

89° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 73°

Saturday

88° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Sunday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 72°

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

