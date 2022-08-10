The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday although it will decrease and shift south. Dry weather returns by the weekend as we begin another warming trend. More rain still looks promising for the last half of next week.

Rain chances begin to decrease: Futurecast shows that the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. While rain will be possible over the entire area, we will probably see more coverage over the southern half of the area especially during the day Thursday. The rain will decrease Thursday night. A scattered shower or thunderstorm will be possible over the southern half of the area Friday, but chances are looking much lower at this time.

Futurecast updated every hour

Heavy rain in spots: If you have been missed by the heavier rain during the past couple of days, there is still hope Futurecast shows that we still have a chance of seeing scattered areas that receive one to three inches of rain from now through Friday. These heavier totals will probably be confined to the southern two-thirds of the area. Most of NE TX, SW AR, and SE OK will see totals of less than ½”. Despite the possibility of heavy rain, severe weather is not expected to be much of an issue.

A break from the heat continues: Thanks to today’s rain and more clouds, temperatures over all of the area have stayed below normal for this time of year. We will probably see this continue for the next few days. Temperatures Thursday will likely begin in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs Thursday afternoon in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday will likely be a little warmer. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Highs will warm into the low to middle 90s.

More heat then more rain: A drier weather pattern will settle in this weekend and early next week. With the return of more sunshine, we will see the return of more heat. Highs this weekend will return to the middle 90s. Highs will soar back into the upper 90s during the beginning of next week. Models continue to show another decent chance of rain returning for the last half of next week. That means that we could see another nice break from the heat as highs retreat back to the lower 90s starting next Thursday. This break could last through next weekend.